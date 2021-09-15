Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $686,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,567 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

