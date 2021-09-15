Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $256,000 Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 123.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TPI Composites by 67.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites stock opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.88 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.87.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.