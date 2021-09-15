Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,267 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The AES by 5.5% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The AES by 508.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 123,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 102,859 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of The AES stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

The AES stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -113.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

