Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,365 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 34,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

