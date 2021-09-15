Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.3% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $183.74 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $117.13 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

