Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATNX opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.67% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. The company had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.07 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATNX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

