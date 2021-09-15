JustBet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,216.00 (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 15th. One JustBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars.

