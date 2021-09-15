Kalata (KALA) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Kalata has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001244 BTC on exchanges. Kalata has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $1.99 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00076253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00127176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00177390 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.36 or 0.07299307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,052.64 or 1.00089823 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $426.25 or 0.00887848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002830 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

