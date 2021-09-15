KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ (KALV) Buy Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $51.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of KALV stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $32,052.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,886.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,067 shares of company stock valued at $376,153 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

