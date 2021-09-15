Karen Seaberg Sells 3,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $195,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karen Seaberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,221 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $215,774.79.

On Monday, July 12th, Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $211,244.88.

MGPI stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.45. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after buying an additional 49,635 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

