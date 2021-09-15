Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Posts Earnings Results

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaspien had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Kaspien stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $50.38 million, a P/E ratio of 92.05 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10. Kaspien has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $63.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kaspien stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Kaspien worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Kaspien

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

