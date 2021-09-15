KB Home (KBH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd. Analysts expect KB Home to post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBH stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.79.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

