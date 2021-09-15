KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives $39.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.64.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 629,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. KBR has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $42.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -151.85 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 607.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

