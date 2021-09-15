Keep Network Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 23% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 15th. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $297.26 million and $77.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002867 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.90 or 0.00151448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $387.62 or 0.00805307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047033 BTC.

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 577,034,460 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

