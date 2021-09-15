Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 12,000.0% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 272.3 days.

Shares of KRYPF opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

