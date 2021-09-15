KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.68 and last traded at $24.63. 603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.61.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KVLE) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.32% of KFA Value Line Dynamic Core Equity Index ETF worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

