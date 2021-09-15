Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $315.00

Shares of Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 268643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($4.02).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Kin and Carta from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 262.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £525.99 million and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

