Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KHOLY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

KHOLY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. 4,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,026. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. Koç Holding AS has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $16.17.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

