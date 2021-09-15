Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a growth of 254.3% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $34.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADRNY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
