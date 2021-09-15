Konomi Network (KONO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million

Konomi Network (CURRENCY:KONO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Konomi Network has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. Konomi Network has a total market cap of $19.50 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Konomi Network

Konomi Network is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,669,368 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Buying and Selling Konomi Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

