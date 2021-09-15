Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

