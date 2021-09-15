Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.83.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 710,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,073,000 after acquiring an additional 201,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,104,000 after acquiring an additional 170,582 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

