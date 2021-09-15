KWB Wealth Sells 275 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PDN traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 5,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.15. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $39.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.