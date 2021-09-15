L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Insider Raphael Lamm Acquires 123,250 Shares

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 123,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$335,733.00 ($239,809.29).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Raphael Lamm bought 713,571 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.62 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,870,983.16 ($1,336,416.54).

On Tuesday, August 17th, Raphael Lamm bought 318,325 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.61 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$830,509.93 ($593,221.38).

On Monday, July 26th, Raphael Lamm bought 745,875 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.57 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,915,407.00 ($1,368,147.86).

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.26%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

