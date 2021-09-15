Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Landbox has a market cap of $374,621.45 and $180,982.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Landbox has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00076617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00126672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.25 or 0.00178887 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.67 or 0.07212977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,298.95 or 1.00175930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.83 or 0.00868692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

