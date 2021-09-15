Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) by 33.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTRX opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lantronix, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.31 million, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

