Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 33,931 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 390,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for 2.5% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,004,000 after buying an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,703,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,938,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,836,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 169,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after buying an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.81. 2,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,386. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

