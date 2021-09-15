Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $11.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,856.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,761.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,467.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

