Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 655,219 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,399% from the average daily volume of 43,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,890,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. 23.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

