Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,321,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,058,000 after buying an additional 97,846 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 22.7% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,445,000 after buying an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,371,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 382,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 51.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,732,000 after buying an additional 1,179,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,393,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,349,000 after buying an additional 155,189 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 74.32 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

