Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,098 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Liberty Latin America worth $23,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 5,165.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

LILA opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

