Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Bought by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 464.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 91.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Liberty Latin America stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 32,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,516. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

