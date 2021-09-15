Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.83

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.83, but opened at $10.36. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 5,184 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.17). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $581.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $86,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,600. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.