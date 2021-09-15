LifePro Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 548,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,000. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 5.9% of LifePro Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 18,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,517,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $472,975,000 after buying an additional 1,040,663 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 73.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 352.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 302,598 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

CNQ stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.40. 166,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,620. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.97. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -362.79%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.