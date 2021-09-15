LifePro Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216,596. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.