Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $49 million-$49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.74 million.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of LMNR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 55,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,904. The firm has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $26,015.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,524.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,896 shares of company stock worth $154,670 and sold 4,731 shares worth $83,808. Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Limoneira stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Limoneira as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

