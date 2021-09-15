Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes $204,000 Position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 180,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 14,782 shares during the period.

NYSE RNP opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.90. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $28.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

