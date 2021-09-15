Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $9.20 Million

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $9.20 million and $3,393.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,111.43 or 0.99708621 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 740,170,950 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

