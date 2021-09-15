Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Hits $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 15th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $105,205.89 and approximately $447.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,777.25 or 0.99956683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00072842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001167 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002106 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

