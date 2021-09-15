LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.78. LiveVox shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 540 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVOX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $28.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.38 million.

In related news, CFO S Gregory Clevenger acquired 8,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVOX. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $556,420,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,137,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,701,000. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

