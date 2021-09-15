Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

LYG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Investec upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.