Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,121.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.34 or 0.07209678 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.47 or 0.00385110 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.13 or 0.01356329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00120915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.00 or 0.00577232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.00568903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.22 or 0.00325158 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

