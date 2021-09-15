Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 80.1% from the August 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LMRMF remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 141,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,473. Lomiko Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $20.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

