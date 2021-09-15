Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 83.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $1,331,694.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,649,001 shares in the company, valued at $702,732,915.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. Insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $97.61 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.29 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TTEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.60.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

