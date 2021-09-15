Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 137,190 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NERV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 14.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,576 shares in the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NERV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

