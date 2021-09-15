Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,143 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 55.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 29.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 30.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $93,202.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,380 shares of company stock valued at $848,083 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Analysts predict that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

