Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.93. The company had a trading volume of 64,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.79 and a 200 day moving average of $192.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.