Luceco plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2.60 (LON:LUCE)

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LUCE stock opened at GBX 374 ($4.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83. Luceco has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 353.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £601.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Luceco in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

