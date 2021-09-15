Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 33.0% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth $217,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $420.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $396.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,585 shares of company stock valued at $18,558,305. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.