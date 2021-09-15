Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Tammy Mahoney Sells 8,000 Shares

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LBC traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 45,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.28. The company has a market cap of $655.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

